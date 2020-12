Headquartered in Corona, Calif., Monster Beverage makes, sells and distributes a variety of beverages, including energy drinks and iced teas. Although Cramer didn’t include Monster on his televised list of favorite growth stocks, he recently had high praise for it.“This is probably one of the great growth stories of all-time,” Cramer said on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.”Watch the full segment .

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Wall Street analysts unveiled a host of top stock ideas for December and beyond, just as the markets continued to reach new highs this week in anticipation of a coronavirus vaccine roll-out and the possibility of new stimulus.

CNBC Pro looked through recent research to find the companies Wall Street is particularly bullish about now.