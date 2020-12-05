Hispanic unemployment from Covid-19 has been cut in half, but can it last?

A slew of recent studies underscore the difficulties many workers of color, including Hispanics, are facing as a result of Covid. The Latinx community finds itself over-represented in industries such as hospitality and construction, which suffered mightily at the hands of the pandemic. But there are also bright spots: Hispanic unemployment began to drop at a rapid pace this summer as pandemic restrictions eased and work began to return to these sectors. The totality of the statistics is a mixed bag, highlighting areas where Hispanics are vulnerable, and places where opportunities for advancement are present.

While data from earlier in 2020 showed that Hispanics (especially Hispanic women) suffered the highest unemployment rate, thanks in large part to the Covid pandemic, those figures began to rapidly improve by the third quarter of this year. Bureau of Labor Statistics data show a marked improvement across all ethnic groups, with an especially rapid decline for Hispanics, driven in part by the re-emergence of industries in which Latinx are heavily employed.

In particular, Hispanic unemployment, which peaked at over 16% earlier this year, has now declined to 8% in the latest data from the government. But that figure is still higher than the 6.5% unemployment rate enjoyed by the overall population, while it is below the unemployment rate for other ethnic groups, including African Americans. But as Covid rases rise, so do Covid restrictions and unemployment claims. That may mean another reversal in the direction of Hispanic employment this winter.