Homebound shoppers are finding comfort in scented candles, home fragrances this holiday season

Voluspa scented candles for sale at Bloomingdale's Inc. flagship department store in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

Perfume and cologne are typically popular holiday gifts. This year, however, the beauty industry is getting a boost from a different kind of fragrance: Home scents.

The reason? Shoppers are buying candles, diffusers and other scented items as they take comfort in smaller indulgences during the coronavirus pandemic, said Larissa Jensen, vice president and beauty industry advisor for market researcher The NPD Group.

"Home scent has been a strong performer all year," Jensen said. "All of that's really tied to the fact that we are more homebound than ever."

The category has become a rare bright spot for beauty retailers as shoppers skip eyeshadow and lipstick while social distancing and wearing a mask. Fragrance sales declined 17% from January to September year over year, according to The NPD Group, which tracks sales in department stores and specialty beauty retailers. During that same period, home scent sales grew 13% and sales of home scent gift sets, such as a candle paired with a lotion, grew 22%, according to NPD.

Fragrance, which includes everything from perfumes to candles, has also rebounded quicker than any other beauty category during the global health crisis. Makeup sales dropped by 31% in the third quarter year over year, according to NPD. Fragrance, on the other hand, grew by 1% during the three-month period.

"Fragrance has been this 'Little Engine That Could' in many ways," Jensen said. "The speed of its recovery is really surprising."

She said fragrance gift sets have gained popularity, too — and not just as an item to wrap up for a friend or family member. Some shoppers see the packages as a better deal, especially if they have lost income or a job during the pandemic.

"Consumers are really looking for that value now, more than ever," she said.