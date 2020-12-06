Why is financial health so difficult? Take this money psychology quiz to find out.

Even before the pandemic, the average American was in terrible financial shape. Money was the No. 1 source of stress in the lives of 2 out of 3 Americans, the median American household had less than $12,000 in savings, and the average American had over $90,000 in debt.

Even when times are good, why do we struggle to do the right thing when it comes to money? It's not like we don't know better. We all know we need to save for the future and not spend more than we make. But when it comes to our relationship with money, we seem to be stuck in the Stone Age.

I put this quiz together, based on my new book, Money Mammoth: Harness the Power of Financial Psychology to Evolve Your Money Mindset, Avoid Extinction, and Crush Your Financial Goals, to help you make sense of your own money psychology and why financial health can be so difficult to achieve.