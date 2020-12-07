Avoid the hype, don’t be tempted to invest in companies developing a Covid vaccine, advisors warn

This creative image taken in a studio in Paris on November 16, 2020, showing a syringe and a vaccine vial with the reproducted logo of a US biotech firm Moderna, illustrates the announcement of an experimental vaccine against Covid-19 from Moderna that would be nearly 95% effective, marking a second major step forward in the quest to end the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Covid vaccine likely won't be available for most people for months but, in the meantime, you may be wondering if you can inject some of your cash into the companies expected to roll out the treatments —Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca — and make a profit.

It's hard not to be excited about the news coming out of the three firms. Their vaccines were found to be up to 90% (or more) effective in clinical trials, and the world is now hoping they will help put an end to a pandemic that has killed millions, crippled economies and turned our lives inside out.

Not surprising, many pundits predict growth for the stocks. Shares of Moderna are already up more than 600% for the year as of early December, according to Morningstar Direct. Pfizer and AstraZeneca's stocks, meanwhile, have increased by around 8% and 9%, respectively.

However, the hype around the companies should only serve as a reminder that those who travel down the most successful investment paths don't pay attention to the flashing lights along the way.

"I strongly believe that for individual investors, it's best not to try and compete with traders on the hot stocks of the moment because it's so easy to buy at too high a price and get burned," said certified financial planner Cathy Curtis, founder and owner of Curtis Financial Planning in Oakland, California.

Instead, she invests her clients in exchange traded funds and mutual funds, which are baskets of hundreds or thousands of stocks.

Usually, your knowledge about an individual company — in this instance that its expected to deliver a successful vaccine — doesn't put you at an advantage.

"The market is designed so that information is quickly built into the price of any one given stock," said Matthew Schwartz, CFP, an advisor at Great Waters Financial in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota. "So the price of Moderna or Pfizer already reflects in the fact that there were positive trials.

"Purchasing the stock based on that fact and hoping for it to go up would not be good rationale."