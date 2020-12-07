Joe Biden names five co-chairs for inaugural committee, including Rep. James Clyburn as lead chair

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the economy and the final U.S. jobs report of 2020 at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 4, 2020.

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday named five co-chairs to lead his inaugural committee.

All of his committee heads, who will be responsible for organizing the crowning event of the incoming president, have past ties to Biden.

Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., the lead chair of the committee, has been one of Biden's staunchest allies for over a decade. He provided a key endorsement of Biden right before the South Carolina Democratic primary in February. Biden went on to win that primary and pick up key victories during Super Tuesday the following month.

"Kamala and I are honored and grateful to these leaders for joining our inaugural committee as co-chairs and helping to organize a safe inauguration for all Americans," Biden said in a statement.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, an inaugural co-chair, endorsed Biden just before that state's primary, which Biden went on to win. She later became a campaign chair.

Los Angeles mayor Mayor Eric Garcetti, Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del., are also co-chairs of the inaugural and were chairs of the Biden campaign. Richmond was recently named a senior advisor to the president-elect and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement.

All five co-chairs will be responsible for helping to put together a safe inaugural in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden has said the inaugural is likely to match what took place during the virtual Democratic National Convention.

"My guess is that there probably will not be a gigantic inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue," Biden said on Friday. "But my guess is you'll see a lot of virtual activity in states all across America, engaging even more people than before."

Fundraising for the inaugural has already begun. Individual and corporations can give up to $500,000 and corporations can contribute up to $1 million.