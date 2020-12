(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

Citi's top equity strategist defended his cautious S&P 500 target for the end of the year after the latest leg of the stock market rally brought the index to more record highs.

Tobias Levkovich said in a note on Monday that there was downside risk in the market and that Citi's strategists felt good about their projections on the underlying components of their market outlook.