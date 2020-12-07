What to watch today: Dow set to drop after a day of records not seen in nearly 3 years

BY THE NUMBERS

Eastman Kodak (KODK): Shares surged 70% in Monday's premarket after a government watchdog agency found no wrongdoing in the company's $765 million loan deal to produce drug ingredients for the U.S. government, a transaction that was halted due to the controversy surrounding it. The deal unraveled after questions about how Kodak disclosed the loan to investors resulted in an SEC investigation. (WSJ) Ford (F): Ford is delaying the launch of its new Bronco SUV until the summer, due to pandemic-related problems at its suppliers. The vehicle had been scheduled to debut in the spring and Ford said more than 90,000 customers have pre-ordered the new Bronco. Alphabet (GOOGL): Alphabet's Google unit has removed several Chrome browser extensions of IAC/Interactive (IAC) for what it called "policy violations." Google told CNBC it is reviewing "enforcement options," while IAC said it had collaborated closely with Google on an extensive review and approval of its entire Chrome product line last year. Cisco Systems (CSCO): The networking equipment maker is buying London-based cloud communications software company IMImobile for $730 million in cash, including assumed debt. Apple (AAPL): Apple is planning a new series of Mac processors aimed out outperforming Intel's fastest chips, according to a Bloomberg report. The new chips could debut as early as 2021. JD.com (JD): The China-based e-commerce company said it had become the first online platform to accept China's new digital yuan, a homegrown cryptocurrency. Walmart (WMT): The retail giant is exploring a U.S. initial public offering for its India-based online retailer Flipkart that would raise about $10 billion, according to Indian financial newspaper Mint. Tyson Foods (TSN), Pilgrim's Pride (PPC), Sanderson Farms (SAFM): Tyson, Pilgrim's Pride, Sanderson and privately held Perdue Farms were sued by restaurant chain Chick-fil-A, which accused the poultry producers of conspiring to artificially raise chicken prices. Tyson and Perdue both said the claims were without merit. Exxon Mobil (XOM): Exxon Mobil is facing the threat of a proxy fight from activist investor Engine No. 1, a newly formed investment firm. The firm sent a letter urging Exxon to focus more on clean energy investments while cutting other costs to preserve its dividend. Lyft (LYFT): The ride-hailing service was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" by Piper Sandler, citing a number of factors including valuation and cost cuts. Piper also raised its price target on the stock to $61 per share from $39 a share. Teladoc Health (TDOC): The telemedicine company was downgraded to "equal weight" from "overweight" at Stephens. The firm notes that Teladoc will likely see a continued increase inpatient visits, but will also face increasing competition.

