Why Dow, S&P can keep climbing the market's wall of worry, according to history

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was poised to fall at the open on Monday, according to futures trading, after hitting another new record to end last week. Market history in the post-World War II era suggests that any dip to start the week may be followed by more gains before the end of the year. There are plenty of reasons for investors to be concerned about the next major move in stocks after a huge November, in which the S&P 500 Index posted a 12% gain. Covid-19 cases are surging and a top White House virus advisor said over the weekend this winter will be "the worst event this country will face." Coronavirus lockdowns are increasing and last Friday's monthly jobs report was a big disappointment, reminding the nation of the severity of the economic consequences that occurred during last spring's pandemic surge. But for Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, that Friday jobs number was the perfect example of how this market just keeps "climbing a wall of worry." "I kept connecting my iPad to CNBC saying, 'OK, update,' because I was sure we would see futures come down since the number of new hires was 200,000 lower than expectations. But no. ... That says to me Wall Street is not paying much attention at all to the present, but focusing on future," Stovall said.

Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. NYSE

That view of the future is supported by the history of bullish U.S. stock market years. Year-to-date through the end of November, the S&P 500 gained 12.1% in price, despite a 34% bear-market setback earlier in the year, according to CFRA data. There have been 36 years in which the S&P 500 recorded an 11-month rise of 10% or more since WWII. In the December of these years, the S&P 500 climbed in price 75% of the time, recording an average advance of 1.8%. That gain exceeded the average for all Decembers since 1945. That holds for the Dow trading pattern as well. Whenever the S&P 500 was up 10%-plus year-to-date through November, the DJIA was up an average 1.8% in December, rising 78% of the time. The Dow had posted a gain of 3.9% through November, and history shows that is a bullish indicator for the final month of the year too. In the 43 trading scenarios since WWII in which the Dow post a 4% gain through November, it was up an average 1.9% in the final month of the year, rising 78% of the time, according to CFRA. "It indicates chances are pretty high we will continue to see positive returns in December," Stovall said. Recent market history suggests investors keep an eye on small-cap stocks as well. There have been 23 times since 1979 in which the Russell 2000 Index posted a 9%-plus gain year-to-date through November 30, as it did this year. In the subsequent December, the Russell 2000 was higher by 2.7%, and up 87% of the time, versus an average 2.2% and up 76% for all Decembers since 1979. Economic stimulus is viewed as even more bullish for small-cap stocks which are closely tied to the U.S. economy relative to large-cap counterparts with a more global business mix overall.

Stimulus-less optimism could fuel more market gains