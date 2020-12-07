Mastercard and Visa investigate Pornhub ties over child abuse allegations

An image of adult film actress Asa Akira is displayed at the Pornhub booth at the 2018 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo in Las Vegas on January 24, 2018.

Mastercard and Visa are investigating their business relationship with Pornhub after allegations that the popular porn site is hosting child sexual abuse content.

The world's largest credit card networks said they could cut ties with Pornhub and its Canadian parent company MindGeek over the issue.

It comes after a column in The New York Times detailed claims of underage sex, rape and revenge porn videos running rampant on Pornhub.

The report cites a number of first-hand accounts from victims who have appeared in such videos. Many said they were left traumatized and suicidal from the ordeal, according to the NYT.

"Any assertion that we allow CSAM (child sexual abuse material) is irresponsible and flagrantly untrue," a Pornhub spokesperson told CNBC.