Merrill to pay $26 million to New Hampshire, former NH Governor to settle churning allegations

New Hampshire is ordering Merrill Lynch to pay $26.25 million in fines and restitution to the state and to an investor, the former Governor of New Hampshire, who claimed he suffered losses at the hands of a former Boston-based broker, to settle allegations including unauthorized and excessive trading.

It is the largest monetary sanction in the state's history and the second largest FINRA settlement in at least a decade.

Merrill Lynch, which is a subsidiary of Bank of America, was also cited for failure to supervise and ordered to maintain compliance undertakings specifically put in place to address the compliance failures uncovered by New Hampshire's investigation.

Separately, the state securities regulator has permanently barred former Merrill Lynch broker, Charles Kenahan, from the securities business in New Hampshire.

The state's investigation found that Kenahan "traded without authorization, mismarked trade confirmations, excessively traded stocks and Initial Public Offerings, over charged commissions, and inappropriately traded inverse and leveraged products," according to the press release on Monday.

The misconduct, according to the state regulator, "lead to high commissions for Merrill Lynch and Kenahan and heavy losses for the investor."

"This case is about an abuse of trust committed by Merrill Lynch and Kenahan," Jeff Spill, the deputy director and head of enforcement for New Hampshire's Bureau of Securities Regulation, said. "Ultimately, Kenahan's recommendations benefited Kenahan and Merrill Lynch and not the investor," Spill said.

"We have enhanced our policies and monitoring systems over the last several years to more closely monitor certain types of client account activity," a spokesman for Merrill Lynch said in an email to CNBC.

CNBC first reported in July that New Hampshire state authorities were investigating the Boston-based Merrill Lynch and at least one former top broker over customer complaints of alleged misconduct that resulted in staggering losses. At that time, the state regulator had approached Merrill Lynch with its findings and settlement talks were underway.