The 2021 outlook for the booming SPAC market and traditional IPOs

New York Stock Exchange building is seen decorated for Christmas at the Financial District in New York City, United States on November 30, 2020.

IPOs vs. SPACs: Who will win in 2021?

2020 was a surprisingly good year for IPOs, but it was an even better year for Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs).

There were 194 traditional IPO deals raised $67 billion, the best year since 2014, according to Renaissance Capital. But it was an even better year for SPACs, which raised just about the same amount: 200 SPACs raised about $64 billion.

SPACs are companies with no commercial operations that are established solely to raise capital from investors for the purpose of acquiring one or more operating businesses. They were a small part of the investing landscape until a couple years ago, but their popularity has exploded in the last couple years.

Who's going to win in 2021? Market participants say there is room for both.

"If you combine IPO and SPAC volume of $130 billion, these numbers exceed anything we have seen since the internet bubble," Kathleen Smith from Renaissance Capital, which provides IPO research to investors, told me.

Smith's ETF, the Renaissance Capital IPO ETF (IPO), a basket of 50 of the largest companies that have gone public over the last several years, has been a big beneficiary of the interest in IPOs this year. After years of relative underperformance the IPO ETF is up 100% this year and recently hit historic highs. Assets under management now exceed $500 million. Returns have been boosted by pandemic-driven demand for digital economy (e.g. Zoom, Pinterest) and biotech (e.g. Moderna) stocks that are typical constituents of the IPO market.