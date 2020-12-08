1 in 3 workers had their pay cut during the pandemic, and women’s salaries are taking longer to recover

Roughly 1 in 3 full-time workers have experienced a pay cut due to the coronavirus pandemic this year, according to a recent MagnifyMoney survey of 984 professionals surveyed Nov. 6 to 11.

The economic upheaval of the pandemic starting in March caused many U.S. employers to institute temporary pay cuts in the spring. In the months since, about half of respondents said their pay has been restored.

However, while men and women experienced pandemic pay cuts at nearly equal rates, men, at 52%, were more likely than women, 44%, to say their pay has been restored.

Such findings are yet another example of how women and their career decisions have been impacted during the health and economic crisis, and how a history of being underpaid in the workforce could exacerbate the problem moving forward.

"We see a gender gap in virtually every study we do," Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst at LendingTree, tells CNBC Make It. "The truth is, women have so many headwinds against them, and this particular economic crisis is just another one."

Roughly half of full-time workers surveyed said they received a pay raise this year, but again, the boost was not felt equally: 58% of men received raises compared with 48% of women, and 54% of men were promoted compared with 42% of women.

A September report from Lean In and McKinsey & Company found that 1 in 4 women were considering downshifting their careers or leaving the workforce due to the impact of Covid-19. Mothers are three times as likely as fathers to be responsible for a majority of housework and child care during Covid-19, and twice as likely to worry that their work performance is being judged negatively because of their caregiving responsibilities during the pandemic.

With these dual considerations, mothers may also be more likely than fathers to arrange permanent reduced-hour schedules with their employer and take corresponding pay cuts.

This cycle of women being expected to drop work to care for the home, and then being penalized with less pay, can force them out of the workforce altogether. In an opposite-sex household, if a mother's reduced pay isn't reinstated while a father's remains steady or increases, "it may no longer make financial sense for her to work," Schulz adds. "There are a lot of different ramifications to this."

Already, 2.2 million women left the labor force between February and November, according to an analysis from the National Women's Law Center. Jobs disproportionately held by young women, Black women and Latinas are among the slowest to recover, which could force more of the most vulnerable workers out of the labor force in the months to come.