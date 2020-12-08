5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Dow set to drop for second day after Friday's record

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. NYSE

The Dow was set to drop at Tuesday's open, one day after the 30-stock average lost 148 points on concerns about spikes in coronavirus cases and uncertainty over new stimulus out of Washington. Monday's Dow decline ended a four-session winning streak, including a record high close Friday. The S&P 500 on Monday dipped from Friday's record close. However, the Nasdaq edged higher Monday for another record close. Shares of red-hot Tesla fell 1% in premarket trading after the electric auto maker on Tuesday unveiled plans for a $5 billion capital raise. It's the second such move in three months as Tesla looks to cash in on its meteoric stock rally of more than 650% this year. Shares hit another intraday all-time Monday.

2. FDA says Pfizer Covid vaccine trial data did not raise safety concerns

Vials of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate BNT162b2 are sorted at a Pfizer facility in Puurs, Belgium in an undated still image from video. Pfizer | Reuters

Two days before the FDA's vaccines committee meets to consider the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 candidate for emergency use authorization, the agency on Tuesday released a document evaluating the companies' clinical trial data. The FDA said the data did not raise safety concerns. James Hildreth, a member of the committee, told NBC News that authorization could come as early as Friday. A week after Thursday's meeting, the FDA committee is set to consider Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, which was also shown to be more than 90% effective. Both vaccines employ a new approach to inoculations that uses genetic material to provoke an immune response.

3. UK began giving Pfizer vaccine to the public after last week's emergency approval

Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient in the United Kingdom to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine at University Hospital, Coventry. Pool | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The U.K. on Tuesday began rolling out the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to the public. Ninety-year-old Margaret Keenan made history as the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine outside of trial conditions. The vaccine was approved by U.K. drug regulators last week. It will be given to front-line health-care workers, nursing home workers and people over 80, before it's available more widely among the U.K. population. Britain has also preordered other Covid-19 vaccine candidates from companies, including Moderna, but these have yet to be approved.

4. Trump to hold a 'Vaccine Summit,' to sign an executive order

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to retired football coach Lou Holtz in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 3, 2020. Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

5. Lawmakers hope to buy more time to reach a Covid stimulus bill

The U.S. Capitol Building following a rainstorm on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 4, 2020. Tom Brenner | Reuters