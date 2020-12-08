Asia-Pacific markets mixed as investors remain cautious over post-Brexit trade deal

Pedestrians are reflected in a window as they walk past an electronic stock board at the ASX Ltd. exchange centre in Sydney, Australia, on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Tuesday as investors remained cautious over rising coronavirus cases, U.S. stimulus negotiations as well as Brexit talks between the U.K. and the European Union.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.5% while the Topix index was down 0.29%. In South Korea's the Kospi declined 0.21%.

Australia's benchmark ASX 200 reversed earlier losses to trade up 0.12%. The energy subindex was down more than 1% after oil prices slipped in the overnight session on Monday. Oil stocks declined: Shares of Santos fell 1.37%, Oil Search was down by 2.1% and Woodside Petroleum dropped 1.17%.

That follows a mixed overnight session on Wall Street and in Europe. U.S. futures fell on Monday evening after the market close.

"Markets had a mixed session overnight," Cherelle Murphy from ANZ Research wrote in a morning note. "Negotiations over a new pandemic package continue in the US, while high (Covid-19) numbers and disappointing labour market data cast a shadow." A deal is widely expected by mid-December, Murphy added.

"UK-EU trade talks appear to be on the brink of collapse, with news expected this morning," Murphy said.