Covid live updates: 200,000 Americans test positive each day as the national case tally nears 15 million

More than 200,000 Americans are testing positive for the coronavirus every day on average, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University data, as the national infection total inches toward 15 million. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, warned Monday that the country is likely to see a Thanksgiving-related spike in Covid cases and hospitalizations in another week or so, in the middle of Hanukkah and just ahead of Christmas.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: