Wealthfront names former banking regulators Sheila Bair and Thomas Curry to fintech's advisory group

Wealthfront has named former Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation head Sheila Bair and ex-Comptroller of Currency Thomas Curry to an advisory group created to help the fintech firm push further into financial services, CNBC has learned.

Bair is best known for steering the FDIC through the 2008 financial crisis, pushing back against taxpayer bailouts of big banks and warning of the risks of subprime mortgages. Curry is a former FDIC board member who served as OCC head from 2012 to 2017.

"Sheila's and Tom's combined experience in the banking industry will be invaluable to Wealthfront as we continue our efforts to rebuild a new, better way to bank that makes money with the client, not from them," Wealthfront CEO Andy Rachleff said in a statement.