It's holiday bonus season — here's who could get rewarded

Target, Amazon and Walmart announced they will pay special bonuses because of the heavy toll the coronavirus has taken on its hourly workers. Not all employers will be as generous in 2020.

"Employees should not expect a holiday bonuses this year," said Rhiannon Staples, a human resources expert and chief marketing officer at Hibob, an HR technology firm.

And yet, many people could use the extra cash more than ever.

As cases of coronavirus rise and states enforce even greater restrictions, nearly half, or 42%, of U.S. households said their income is still below pre-pandemic levels as a direct result of the outbreak, according to a recent report by Bankrate.com.

While half of all households saw their income take a hit at some point during the pandemic, only 1 in 6 said their take home pay has returned to normal, or pre-pandemic, levels, Bankrate found.

Even those that are still employed are likely working fewer hours or with less pay, particularly in hard-hit industries, such as leisure and hospitality, arts and entertainment and retail.

"The folks that remain and doing more work for less and need more recognition or reward," said Ruhal Dooley, a knowledge advisor at the Society for Human Resource Management.