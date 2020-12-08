Mike Santoli's market notes: Lethargic at highs, Bob Dylan indicator, big options speculation

A distillery is partnering with Dylan to distill whiskey at a 140-year-old Tennessee church and bottle it under the name Heaven's Door.
This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.
The market feels slack but not stressed, lethargic near the highs yet with favorable longer-term breadth, leadership and risk appetite trends intact. It's a tough moment to turn newly bullish – over-extended indexes, crowded bullish thesis, momentum flagging a bit – but a perfectly comfortable time to stay on the bullish side if already there.
The makings for some kind of pause/pullback remain in place – though all of it is visible to everyone (giddy sentiment, amateur-trader speculative froth, overbought indexes, heavy inflows of FOMO money). So how much of a surprise would a pullback be to most here? And with the consensus professing a desire to buy it, makes the game theory analysis of who needs what to happen when a bit muddled.