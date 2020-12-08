Skip Navigation
SIGN IN
Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Nike, Netflix, Lowe's, FedEx & more
Published Tue, Dec 8 2020
8:07 AM EST
Updated Tue, Dec 8 2020
8:42 AM EST
Michael Bloom
Key Points
Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Nike to $165 from $152.
Wells Fargo initiated Coca-Cola, Clorox, and Procter & Gamble as overweight.
Citi upgraded Metlife to buy from neutral.
Jefferies raised its price target on Netflix to $610 from $585.
UBS raised its price target on FedEx to $380 from $320.
R5 Capital upgraded Lowe's to buy from hold.
BTIG raised its price target on Etsy to $174 from $160.
Guggenheim raised its price target on Facebook to $365 from $340.
A man walks past shelves of Coca-Cola bottles and cans at a shopping mall in Lagos, Nigeria November 5, 2019.
Temilade Adelaja | Reuters
(This story is for
CNBC PRO
subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday
Related Tags
Investment strategy
Markets
Breaking News: Markets
Investment strategy
FedEx Corp
