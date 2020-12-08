Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Nike, Netflix, Lowe's, FedEx & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Nike to $165 from $152.
  • Wells Fargo initiated Coca-Cola, Clorox, and Procter & Gamble as overweight.
  • Citi upgraded Metlife to buy from neutral.
  • Jefferies raised its price target on Netflix to $610 from $585.
  • UBS raised its price target on FedEx to $380 from $320.
  • R5 Capital upgraded Lowe's to buy from hold.
  • BTIG raised its price target on Etsy to $174 from $160.
  • Guggenheim raised its price target on Facebook to $365 from $340.
A man walks past shelves of Coca-Cola bottles and cans at a shopping mall in Lagos, Nigeria November 5, 2019.
Temilade Adelaja | Reuters

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday