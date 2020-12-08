Gloom, doom and a little slice of hope: Brexit trade deal hangs in the balance

Brexit talks in recent weeks have been dominated by numerous, anonymous "sources" briefing reporters in both the U.K. and on the continent about the parlous state of negotiations aimed at clinching a post-Brexit trade deal.

Both sides have accused each other of being unwilling to compromise on key issues, with sticking points and "red lines" remaining over fishing rights, competition rules and the governance of any final deal.

As British Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to travel to Brussels this week for face-to-face meetings with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, there is hope for a breakthrough.

But in the meantime, officials on both sides continue to comment, loudly, on the efforts being made — and the remaining obstacles — before a deal can be reached.

Johnson warned Tuesday that talks were not in a good place.

"You've got to be optimistic, you've got to believe that there's the power of sweet reason to get this thing over the line. But I've got to tell you, it's looking very, very difficult at the moment," he told reporters.

Johnson will nonetheless go to the Belgian capital this week (the timing is uncertain but Wednesday or Friday have been mooted as possibilities) to meet his European counterpart, to see if in-person talks can help resolve the impasse between negotiators.

Von der Leyen said Monday that both sides have asked their chief negotiators to draw up a list "of the remaining differences to be discussed in person in the coming days."

Britain is keen to stress it wants a deal; a no-deal scenario is likely to bring upheaval and higher costs of business to firms and exporters on both sides of the English Channel.

Both sides have accused each other of making unreasonable demands. The U.K. has felt that the EU has not understood its need for sovereignty over its own affairs and future, while the EU believes it must do whatever it takes to protect the integrity of its single market.

Some on the British side have accused the EU of changing the goal posts late in the talks, and of making unfair, new, demands.

The U.K.'s Health Secretary Matt Hancock insinuated that the ball was in the EU's court, stating on Tuesday that Johnson was "straining every sinew to try to get a deal that works for both the U.K. and the EU, that deal is potentially doable but the EU obviously has to want to do it," he told Sky News.