What to watch today: Dow set to drop for second day after Friday's record

The Dow was set to drop at Tuesday's open, one day after the 30-stock average lost 148 points on concerns about spikes in coronavirus cases and uncertainty over new stimulus out of Washington. Monday's Dow decline ended a four-session winning streak, including a record high close Friday. The S&P 500 on Monday dipped from Friday's record close. However, the Nasdaq edged higher Monday for another record close. (CNBC) Shares of red-hot Tesla fell 1% in premarket trading after the electric auto maker on Tuesday unveiled plans for a $5 billion capital raise. It's the second such move in three months as Tesla looks to cash in on its meteoric stock rally of more than 650% this year. Shares hit another intraday all-time Monday. (CNBC) Stitch Fix (SFIX) shares rocketed 35% higher in the premarket. The online clothing styling firm reported a quarterly profit of 9 cents per share, compared to forecasts of a 20 cents per share loss. Revenue also best forecasts. Separately, Stitch Fix announced the hiring of former Amazon (AMZN) executive Dan Jedda as its chief financial officer. (CNBC)

