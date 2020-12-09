Asia-Pacific markets trade higher as vaccine rollout in the U.K. fuels some optimism

Vehicles are reflected in a window as electronic boards display stock information at the Australian Securities Exchange, operated by ASX.

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets traded higher on Wednesday as a coronavirus vaccine rollout commenced in the U.K., fueling some of the optimism among investors.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.94% and the Topix index was up 0.62%. South Korea's Kospi index gained 1.04% after market open.

In Australia, the ASX 200 rose 0.79% with most sectors trading higher. Major miners advanced as shares of Rio Tinto rose 0.46%, Fortescue was up 1.3% and BHP added 0.69%.

The session in Asia follows gains overnight on Wall Street where stocks rose to fresh all-time highs — the S&P 500 closed above 3,700 for the first time.

"Market moves were modest with little in the way of other news or data," Tapas Strickland, director for economics and markets at the National Australia Bank, wrote in a morning note.