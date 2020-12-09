Skip Navigation
Biden's FCC may bring changes to broadband, net neutrality and 5G — what it means for telecom stocks

Lauren Feiner@lauren_feiner
Key Points
  • Broadband regulation could become one of the most urgent tech policy issues in the early days of the Biden administration during the pandemic.
  • There are three areas to watch when it comes to broadband regulation: how the FCC and Congress get Americans connected to the internet, net neutrality and spectrum auctions for 5G.
  • Here's a breakdown of the key issues Biden's FCC will inherit and what it could mean for telecommunications stocks.
Parents work from home with their two sons due to the coronavirus outbreak in Paris in 2020.
Xavier Laine | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Many technology issues could take a back seat in the early days of the Biden administration as the incoming president seeks to tackle rising coronavirus case numbers.

But one issue with the potential to grab some attention early is broadband regulation.

Americans are relying on internet coverage more than ever as many workers and students log into the office and school from home. That's exacerbated existing challenges for many Americans who can't afford broadband service or live in areas with limited coverage.

