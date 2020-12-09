Biden's FCC may bring changes to broadband, net neutrality and 5G — what it means for telecom stocks

Parents work from home with their two sons due to the coronavirus outbreak in Paris in 2020.

Many technology issues could take a back seat in the early days of the Biden administration as the incoming president seeks to tackle rising coronavirus case numbers.

But one issue with the potential to grab some attention early is broadband regulation.

Americans are relying on internet coverage more than ever as many workers and students log into the office and school from home. That's exacerbated existing challenges for many Americans who can't afford broadband service or live in areas with limited coverage.