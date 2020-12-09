China's consumer prices drop for the first time since 2009

People wearing face masks move packs of vegetables at a wholesale market for agricultural products, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Beijing, China February 19, 2020.

BEIJING — China's consumer price index fell in November for the first time in about a decade as food prices dropped.

The consumer price index, a measure of inflation that tracks prices for a basket of consumer goods and services, fell 0.5% in November from a year ago, China's National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.

The decline marked the first drop since October 2009, according to the Wind Information database.

China CPI from 2005 to 2020