China's Covid vaccine from Sinopharm is 86% effective, UAE says

An exhibitor shows inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate from China National Biotec Group of Sinopharm Group during the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services at the Beijing Olympic Park on September 5, 2020 in Beijing, China.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Human trials of a Chinese vaccine in the United Arab Emirates have yielded positive results, the UAE's national health authorities said Wednesday, citing an 86% efficacy rate.

The figure was announced by the UAE Ministry of Health via state news agency WAM, detailing an "interim analysis" conducted by Sinopharm's China National Biotec Group (CNBG). The Gulf state of 10 million began Phase 3 human trials of the experimental vaccine in July, and in September approved its emergency use for health workers.

"The registration of this vaccine is a decision in response to the application from Sinopharm CNBG. The announcement is a significant vote of confidence by the UAE's health authorities in the safety and efficacy of this vaccine," the health ministry said Wednesday. The vaccine itself was developed by CNBG's Beijing Institute of Biological Product.