Covid relief bill would add a $300 boost to unemployment benefits for 16 weeks

A bipartisan Senate relief package would pay a $300 weekly boost to unemployment benefits for 16 weeks and extend jobless aid for millions of workers set to lose benefits at year's end, according to a summary of the legislation issued Wednesday. The $908 billion bill, the Bipartisan Emergency COVID Relief Act of 2020, would not issue benefits retroactively, as some had hoped.

Instead, the $300 weekly supplement, which would come on top of a worker's current benefits, would start in late December and end in April, according to the framework. It didn't offer a specific date range. States paid around $320 a week to the average worker in October, absent that federal enhancement, according to the Labor Department. However, some states pay much less — as little as $5 a week.

Another federal stipend would follow the expiration of a $600 weekly boost offered by the $2.2 trillion CARES Act and a subsequent $300-a-week supplement issued over the summer by the White House.

Momentum has built for the bipartisan Senate framework, issued last week by a moderate group of senators, in recent days. The bill would provide $180 billion in funding for additional unemployment benefits, and includes money for other areas like small-business relief, education funding, student loans, rental assistance and child care, according to the summary document. Lawmakers are still hashing out details on aid for state and local government and liability protections for businesses from Covid-related lawsuits.