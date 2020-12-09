European Central Bank set to increase its stimulus as Covid lockdowns blight the economic recovery

President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde reacts during a meeting prior's to attend a European Parliament's Committee on Economic Affairs at the EU Parliament, in Brussels, on September 4, 2019. JOHN THYS | AFP | Getty Images

The European Central Bank is set to expand its massive stimulus program further on Thursday as the continent deals with a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and the associated lockdowns. Back in October, the euro zone's central bank vowed to "recalibrate its instruments" at its December meeting to respond to the "unfolding situation." Shortly afterwards, new virus lockdowns across the region dented the economic outlook significantly, at least in the short term, as daily infection rates surged. So far, the ECB has refrained from showing too much optimism on the rollout of vaccine candidates, with inoculations likely to begin early next year "The near term outlook remains abysmal, and the ECB will want to keep its focus on the short-term pitfalls until a clearer end to the pandemic is in sight," said Anatoli Annenkov, an ECB watcher with Societe Generale, in a research note.

Annenkov and SocGen expect an extension of the ECB''s bond-buying program until December 2021, with an extra 600 billion euros in total, alongside a new financing program for banks. While the vaccines may well be a gamechanger for the globe next year, the ECB seems to be erring on the side of caution. The so-called central bank of the central banks, the Bank of International Settlements, warned in its quarterly report on Monday about the risk of rising insolvencies. "We are moving from the liquidity to the solvency phase of the crisis," Claudio Borio, head of the BIS monetary and economic department, explained. "We should be expecting more bankruptcies going forward yet credit spreads are quite low by historical standards, and indeed while banks are pricing risk more carefully we don't see the same in capital markets." The BIS has also advised central banks that doing too much is better than doing too little.

Euro's rise