SoftBank shares surge 7% after a report says it's considering going private

Corp. Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son speaks during a joint announcement with Toyota Motor Corp. to make new venture to develop mobility services in Tokyo, Japan, 04 October 2018.

LONDON – Shares of SoftBank climbed by as much as 7% on Wednesday after Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that the Japanese tech fund is considering going private.

The company's share price rose from 7,070 Japanese yen ($67.91) at the start of trading, to 7,543 yen at 1:10 p.m. local time on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, according to Reuters data. It closed up by around 5.6% for the session.