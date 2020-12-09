Treasury yields climb amid stimulus and vaccine developments

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 0.941% at 4:55 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond climbed to 1.69%. Yields move inversely to prices.

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday morning, amid developments in Congress on coronavirus relief funding negotiations, as well as positive regulatory news on Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine.

Treasury yields advanced on Wednesday, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's decision to sign off a $916 billion stimulus package, proposed by the Trump administration, represented "progress."

However, they added that "the bipartisan talks [in Congress] are the best hope for a bipartisan solution." They also said it was "unacceptable" that the Trump administration would put $40 billion toward unemployment payments, which is less than a quarter of the $180 billion lawmakers had put forward in talks.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday that data from Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine trials was consistent with recommendations put forth by the agency for an emergency use authorization.

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday pledged that his administration would roll out 100 million coronavirus vaccine shots within his first 100 days in office, NBC News reported.

U.S. jobs openings data, known as JOLTs Job Openings, for October will be released by the Labor Department at 12 p.m. ET. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones are expecting job openings to have reached 6.3 million in October, down from 6.4 million in September.

Monthly wholesale inventory data for October will be released at 12 p.m. ET. Weekly stocks change figures for EIA distillate, gasoline, crude oil and Cushing crude oil are due to come out at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Auctions will be held Wednesday for $25 billion of 105-day bills, $30 billion of 154-day bills and $38 billion of 9-year 11-month notes.