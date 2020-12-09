Watch live: Trump administration officials discuss Covid vaccine distribution

[The stream is slated to start at 12:40 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The departments of Health and Human Services and Defense are holding a joint briefing Wednesday on the Trump administration's Covid-19 vaccine program Operation Warp Speed as states prepare to distribute the first doses.

The briefing comes a day before a Food and Drug Administration panel is scheduled to vote on whether to recommend the approval of Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, the last step before the FDA gives the final OK for public distribution.

If the meeting goes well and the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee formally recommends the vaccine, the FDA could announce its authorization "within days," Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told ABC News' "This Week" on Sunday.

