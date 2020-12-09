Skip Navigation
Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Disney, Zoom, Moderna, Roku & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Needham downgraded Moderna to hold from buy.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded Disney to overweight from equal weight.
  • Citi raised its price target on Roku to $375 from $220.
  • JPMorgan downgraded Zoom to neutral from overweight.
  • JPMorgan added Hostess Brands to the focus list.
  • KeyBanc initiated Disney as overweight.
  • JPMorgan downgraded CrowdStrike to neutral from overweight.
  • JP Morgan raised its price target on Tesla to $90 from $80.
  • UBS initiated Toll Brothers, Pulte and DR Horton as buy.
  • Citi initiated Hasbro as buy.
  • Cowen named Qualcomm a best 2021 idea.
  • Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear to neutral from buy.
  • Argus downgraded Hormel to hold from buy.
With Minnie and Mickey, Josh D'Amaro waves to guests gathered on Main Street USA, in the Magic Kingdom in the final minutes before the park closed, Sunday night, March 15, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Walt Disney World announced that all their Florida parks will be closed for the rest of March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Orlando Sentinel

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

