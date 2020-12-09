Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Disney, Zoom, Moderna, Roku & more

Wells Fargo upgraded Disney to overweight from equal weight.
Citi raised its price target on Roku to $375 from $220.
JPMorgan downgraded Zoom to neutral from overweight.
JPMorgan added Hostess Brands to the focus list.
KeyBanc initiated Disney as overweight.
JPMorgan downgraded CrowdStrike to neutral from overweight.
JP Morgan raised its price target on Tesla to $90 from $80.
UBS initiated Toll Brothers, Pulte and DR Horton as buy.
Citi initiated Hasbro as buy.
Cowen named Qualcomm a best 2021 idea.
Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear to neutral from buy.
Argus downgraded Hormel to hold from buy.
