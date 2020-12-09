Lawmakers continue to wrestle. Will the next Covid relief bill contain $600 or $1,200 stimulus checks?

Image Source | DigitalVision | Getty Images

As Capitol Hill lawmakers continue to work on the next round of coronavirus relief, a big question remains: Will there be a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks? Based on one new plan, lawmakers for and against those checks could split the difference and send $600 one-time payments instead of the $1,200 sums that were sent out to millions of Americans this past spring. The proposal, which was put forward by President Donald Trump, would include $600 payments per individual, or $1,200 per couple, plus $600 per child. Meanwhile, other leaders including Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., are pushing for the sums to stay at $1,200. "Today, 1 in 4 workers are unemployed or make less than $20,000. Congress must provide direct payments to the working class NOW! At least $1,200," Sanders tweeted this week. The new push for more one-time payments comes as recent proposals, notably the $908 billion bipartisan plan, have excluded stimulus checks. More stimulus checks would push that total beyond the $1 trillion mark, with either roughly $300 billion for $1,200 checks, or about $150 billion if those payments were cut in half for adults.

While lawmakers like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., have said they want to keep the total cost down, there is still a possibility that a second round of checks could end up in a final deal. "When you start looking at areas where you could get compromise, this is always in play," said Ed Mills, Washington policy analyst at Raymond James. The support for second stimulus checks does not necessarily break down along party lines, he said. "Members of Congress are going to want to turn to the average constituents and have an answer to 'What was in this for me?'" Mills said. A $600 sum is in line with past stimulus payments, notably when former President George W. Bush sent money to Americans at the beginning of the financial crisis, he said. Still, there are a couple of hurdles that will determine how quickly those one-time payments could actually get out. "This is a roller coaster," Bill Hoagland, senior vice president at the Bipartisan Policy Center and former Senate staffer, said of the relief negotiations, which coincide with lawmakers' efforts to keep the government funded.

