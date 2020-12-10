CVS Health CEO says it has 10,000 staffers ready to vaccinate seniors at nursing homes

CVS Health Chief Executive Larry Merlo said the company is ready to administer "vaccines into the arms of some of our most vulnerable populations" within 24 to 48 hours upon receiving its share of Covid-19 vaccines.

"We're ready to go. We're in great shape and as I mentioned, people are excited to be an important part of this solution," Merlo said Thursday in an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Merlo said the company has 10,000 health care professionals ready to administer the shots in nursing homes and assisted living centers. He said the company "has been hiring individuals since this pandemic began" to help with Covid-19 testing. And, he added, it has experience giving seasonal flu shots at long-tern care facilities.

The government struck a deal in October with CVS and Walgreens to administer the coronavirus vaccinations to residents and staff at long-term care facilities across the country. The vaccines will be free and will be given at on-site clinics at each location, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

As part of the massive effort, CVS and Walgreens have had to make sure they have enough staff to fan out to the centers and speed up the process.

Merlo said the company has turned to pharmacy schools to find and recruit pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and pharmacy interns. He said it's also hired health-care professionals who are retired, but still have their licenses and are willing to work part-time.

He said all CVS pharmacies already have refrigerators and freezers that can store five of the six vaccine candidates at the proper temperature. He said only one of the six vaccine candidates — the one from Pfizer — will require a special kind of storage.

The Pfizer vaccine will be distributed in special thermal shippers that can be re-iced every five days, a total of three times, Merlo said, which will give it a life cycle of 15 days. It can then be stored an additional five days in the drugstore's typical cooling equipment that can freeze or refrigerate.

