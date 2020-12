People wear protective face masks outside Best Buy in Union Square as the city continues Phase 4 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus on September 24, 2020 in New York City.

Best Buy's strong performance in 2020 will be hard to top, and it's time for investors to bail on the stock, according to Goldman Sachs.

The investment firm downgraded the stock to sell from neutral and said in a note to clients that the strength of the underlying company might not be enough to push shares higher in the year ahead.