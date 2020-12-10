Skip Navigation
Mike Santoli’s market notes: Modest victory for bulls, tech draws buyers, fevered action in IPOs

Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
NYSE

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.

  • The trendy newcomers are hogging a lot of the oxygen, leaving the broader market on a low simmer for the moment. The opening stumble in the S&P 500 bottomed exactly at 3645 – that level we keep pointing to which was the intraday high Nov. 9. So the index has held in the breakout range at this point. Modest victory for the bulls.

