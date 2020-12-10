Nonprofit helps Latina women address stark race, gender disparities amid the Covid crisis

Maria Rangel came to Los Angeles from Colombia five years ago with her infant son and $500, hoping to realize the American dream.

And, she did.

"We had not much and now we have a home," said Rangel, who bought a condo two years ago.

The 35-year-old single mom credits the L.A.-based nonprofit New Economics for Women with providing the resources she needed to get on her feet and eventually become a homeowner.

"When I got involved, it was because I heard that they were giving away clothes for kids and diapers," she said. Then she sought counseling on affordable housing to help her rent an apartment and later attended workshops and programs for first-time homebuyers.

"We want to ensure that families are able to thrive from generation to generation," said New Economics for Women co-founder Bea Stotzer. "You cannot do that unless you leave a legacy of assets. We see homeownership as critical to that."

Founded in 1985, the Latina-led organization has served more than 17,000 individuals and families in Los Angeles county in the past year alone.

"For Latinas especially, they have been impacted by this incredible pandemic to a degree that no one really understands," Stotzer said.

Job losses and reduced wages have created a cascading crisis in housing, food, and economic stability for many women and families during the coronavirus pandemic, particularly in the Latino community. Latinas are working on the front lines of the Covid crisis, and are disproportionately represented among health care and childcare workers, providing essential services.