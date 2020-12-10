Oracle moves lower as it beats expectations

Oracle shares moved as much as 2% lower in extended trading on Thursday after the company reported fiscal second-quarter earnings.
Here's how the company did:
Oracle's revenue grew 2% year over year in the quarter, which ended Nov. 30, according to a statement. In the prior quarter revenue grew 2%.
Oracle's largest business segment, cloud services and license support, generated $7.11 billion in revenue, up 4% year over year and above the $7.04 billion consensus estimate among analysts polled by FactSet.
But smaller parts of Oracle's business declined. The company's cloud license and on-premise license segment contributed $1.09 billion in revenue, down 3%. Analysts polled by FactSet had been looking for $1.13 billion.
Oracle's hardware revenue totaled $844 million, down 3% although just above the $838 million FactSet analyst consensus. The company's $752 million in services revenue, while slightly more than the $750 million consensus, was off by 7%.
In the quarter President Donald Trump said he had agreed in principle to a deal that would involve moving U.S. user data for video-sharing app TikTok to Oracle's cloud infrastructure. Oracle said it would become a 12.5% owner of TikTok Global as part of the deal. The deal is not final.
Oracle also announced the availability of a cloud service organizations can use to monitor the health of different parts of applications running in clouds and on-premises centers.
Excluding the after-hours move, shares of Oracle are up about 12% since the start of 2020, while the S&P 500 is up almost 14%.
Executives will discuss the results with analysts and issue guidance on a conference call starting at 5 p.m. Eastern time.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.
