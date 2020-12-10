Rising unemployment claims could be foreboding for the economy

People line up to receive free holiday boxes of food from the Food Bank For New York City ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, U.S., November 16, 2020.

The surprise jump in new jobless claims filings to the highest level since mid-September signals a weakening in the labor market that could drag down the economy into the first quarter.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits jumped to 853,000, rising 137,000 during the week ended Dec. 5 from the prior week, the largest weekly increase since the height of economic shutdowns in March. Economists had expected 730,000 claims, according to Dow Jones. They note the Thanksgiving holiday period could have added distortions in both weeks, but the trend is clearly negative.

State continuing claims rose by 230,000 to 5.76 million, the first increase since August.

"It looks like the unemployment losses are starting to stack up for the economy. It's not going to be a good month," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank. "You're starting the first week of the month on a bad note, and it's probably going to be all downhill from here. It feels like the lockdowns are intensifying. It's closer to reality for those forecasts that look for the economy to go negative in the first quarter."

The improvement in the labor market has been showing signs of slowing. November's 245,000 increase in payrolls was about 200,000 below expectations and well below October's addition of 610,000 jobs.

"The seasonal factors tell you the first week of December is always a disaster with a lot of winter weather layoffs. This is traditionally the start of winter, if you're a worker and doing outside work," Rupkey said. He noted the data without seasonal adjustments showed a bigger jump of 228,982 to 947,500. "There's some catch-up here but the skies look like they're darkening with some states in lockdown, especially California which is 10% of the population. It's going to get worse."

Economists expect an average 3% growth in first quarter GDP, after a forecast 3.8% growth rate in fourth quarter GDP, according to CNBC/Moody's Analytics Rapid Update. Some economists expect a flattish quarter for growth, and JPMorgan has said it sees a contraction in first quarter GDP.