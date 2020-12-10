Here's why you might have to wait until February for a second $1,200 stimulus check

Another stimulus check most likely won't happen in 2020, according to Garrett Watson, a senior policy analyst at the Tax Foundation.

The current goal for Congress is to keep the final relief measures of 2020 under the $1 trillion mark, said Watson.

Another round of $1,200 payments would cost north of $300 billion and leave little room for other funding urgently needed across the country. A bill with direct payments would need to be much larger and most likely won't materialize until President-elect Joe Biden is in office, according to Watson. This would make the passing of major legislation by February an optimistic timeline.

Check out this video for a full breakdown of the current stimulus proposal and to learn about what future legislation may include.

More from Invest in You:

'Predictably Irrational' author says this is what investors should be doing during the pandemic

Coronavirus forced this couple into a 27-day quarantine amid their honeymoon cruise

How to prepare for a family member with Covid-19

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.