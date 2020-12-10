Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

The rally in small caps is likely far from over even with the big gains so far

Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
NYSE

Small caps are up more than 20% since the start of November, and they should still lead the broad market higher into 2021.

"If you look at the Russell 2000, it's up 90% from the March 18 low. We now have two-thirds of the Russell 2000 trading 10% or more above their 200-day moving average," said Jefferies equity strategist Steven DeSanctis. "The last time we saw that was September, 2009. Here, we had the big downturn like we did in '08/'09. We had January, February, March and now we're exploding to the upside."

The Russell 2000 was lower Wednesday, off 0.8% to 1,902.

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProNomura says earnings in Asia could jump 21% in 2021. Here are its stock picks
Yen Nee Lee
CNBC ProJPMorgan says gold will suffer as institutional investors buy into bitcoin
Ryan Browne5 hours ago
CNBC ProHere are Credit Suisse's top stock picks for 2021, including Ulta Beauty and Booking Holdings
Maggie Fitzgerald
Read More