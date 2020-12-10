Within a decade you may be working with an avatar or a digital twin

Employee avatars take part in a virtual meeting using VR company Spatial's platform. Spatial

The future of work may look a lot like science fiction in a few years as advances in augmented and virtual reality as well as 5G and 6G wireless technologies revolutionize the way we interact with one another digitally. That is the prediction of Paul Jacobs, former CEO and executive chairman of Qualcomm who co-founded XCOM Labs two years ago along with other former Qualcomm top executives to develop and commercialize transformative wireless technologies. He is now XCOM's chairman and CEO. A prolific inventor with over 80 U.S. patents granted or pending in the field of wireless technology and devices, the electrical and computer science engineer shared his vision at CNBC's virtual @Work Spotlight event, "Leveraging New Technologies to Optimize the Workforce" on Thursday. "I think workforces will adopt hybrid models where some people will be at the office live in-person, and others will be working remotely. Eventually we will be able to use augmented and virtual reality to improve the way we interact with one another in the workplace virtually," he said, noting it will help humanize the remote work experience. "Already people are asking do we want to just be on Zoom staring at a big screen with a matrix of people's faces on it, or are their opportunities to use technologies to make the experience better?," he said.

According to Jacobs, "We can use some of these new technologies to make it feel like you are there with coworkers by creating a digital twin of oneself, an avatar, or a video feed of them in the right location." Collaboration effects in the virtual world should also evolve into a new normal, he said. It may be that digital objects a team is working on together float in the air in front of the group, he added. "Some of these things seem like science fiction but the technologies behind many of these concepts already exist. The questions are: 'How socially acceptable are they now? And how good is the current experience?'"Jacobs said. "The VR headsets are getting better and they are becoming cheaper but we still need to make them more lighter and more efficient. Now the highest end VR set takes a gigabit per second to drive, but in the near-term hundreds of megabits per second will be needed to solve this issue."

