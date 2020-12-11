Year-end Santa rally could depend on the big week ahead for markets

The week ahead is so jam-packed for markets that it could determine whether there will be a smooth glide path for a Santa rally into the end of the year.

First, Congress looks set to fight down to the wire about a pandemic stimulus package, and chances are good it could again disappoint. The Fed also holds its final meeting of the year, and market pros are split on whether it will tweak its bond buying program when it issues its statement Wednesday. Since there's a divided view, there's room for market reaction either way.

Then there is lots of really meaty data, including November retail sales Wednesday, the Markit Purchase Manager Indexes and regional Fed surveys.

Finally, Tesla will be rolled into the S&P 500 at Friday's closing bell, and that could bring its own fireworks as big investors lighten up on the other index stocks to make room for entrance of the electric car maker in their portfolios. That also happens on a day that could have its own built-in volatility — the quarterly quadruple witching expiration of options and futures.

"To me, the most market moving piece of information is, do we or don't we get a stimulus package? The market has priced one in, so the biggest disappointment is if we don't get one," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities. "The tug of war between the virus and vaccine had a tiebreaker in stimulus."

Hogan said a positive could be if the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday votes to approve the Moderna vaccine, a week after it considered Pfizer's vaccine. But it is really Congress the market is looking to now, and if it acts, it will be a market positive.

"I think that propels us into the year-end and higher levels. It only takes one of these things to pull over the apple cart, and the one that could matter is Congress not getting something out the door on stimulus. That would pull us back the hardest," Hogan said.

Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group, said the expiration of unemployment benefits for millions of Americans at the end of December could push Congress to act.

"But you can't ignore the strong stance the Republicans have taken on liability for business and the strong stance the Democrats have taken on state aid," he said.

Tom Block, Washington policy analyst at Fundstrat, said he sees a 50/50 chance for a deal by the end of the week. If there is no agreement, federal unemployment benefits for millions and an eviction moratorium would expire at the end of the month.

Block said that even if Congress fails to immediately approve a bill to prevent a government shutdown, he expects lawmakers to reach an accord and keep the government running. But the stimulus is unclear, and much of it is a relief package.

"There's a solution staring them in the face, and the record food lines are in red states and blue states," he said. "Both sides seem to be unwilling to come to a deal on what they commonly agree on."