AstraZeneca to work on Covid vaccine combinations with Russia's Sputnik V developers

A laboratory technician supervises filling and packaging tests for the large-scale production and supply of the University of Oxfords COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222, conducted on a high-performance aseptic vial filling line on September 11, 2020 at Catalent in Anagni, Italy.

LONDON — British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said Friday it would soon start work with Russia's Gamaleya Institute to investigate whether their two coronavirus vaccine candidates could be successfully combined.

It comes after the developers of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine approached AstraZeneca via Twitter late last month to ask whether they should try combining both to boost vaccine efficacy.

"Being able to combine different COVID-19 vaccines may be helpful to improved protection and/or to improve vaccine accessibility. This is why it is important to explore different vaccine combinations to help make immunisation programmes more flexible, by allowing physicians greater choice at the time of administering vaccines," AstraZeneca said in a statement on Friday.

"It is also likely that combining vaccines may lead to improved immunity over a longer-period of time," it added.

AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, produced in a collaboration with the University of Oxford, is one of several seeking to secure approval from medicine regulators amid rising hopes that a mass vaccination campaign could help end the pandemic.

To date, more than 69 million people have contracted the coronavirus worldwide, with 1.58 million related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

"Assessing different types of COVID-19 vaccines in combination could help unlock synergies in protection and improve vaccine accessibility and could provide an additional approach to help overcome this deadly virus," AstraZeneca said.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, Russia's sovereign wealth fund — which has funded the development of Sputnik V — said clinical trials of AstraZeneca's vaccine in combination with its own would begin by the end of the month.

"The decision by AstraZeneca to carry out clinical trials using one of two vectors of Sputnik V in order to increase its own vaccine's efficacy is an important step towards uniting efforts in the fight against the pandemic," Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said in a statement.

"We welcome the beginning of this new stage of cooperation between vaccine producers. We are determined to develop this partnership in the future and to start joint production after the new vaccine demonstrates its efficacy in the course of clinical trials," Dmitriev said.