Cramer crowns Azek stock a 'top idea for 2021'

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday pitched Azek stock as a "top idea for 2021," citing the state of the home reconstruction market and growing interest in alternative building materials.

Azek a week ago posted a better-than-expected quarterly report and shares sold off anyway, declining nearly 4% over two days.

Cramer said the stock deserves respect, recommending investors add shares to their portfolio if it dips in the coming weeks.

"This is a simple story: Azek's got great management, great financials, and demand for their products is off the charts," he said on "Mad Money." "I bet they can keep beating the earnings estimates, and that translates into higher stock prices down the road."

Azek makes building products that Cramer described to be "the answer to every homeowner's prayers." Smack dab in a home construction and rehab boom, Azek's weather-resistant material is marketed as a lower maintenance cost alternative to traditional materials like lumber.

The company made its public debut just before summer and its stock is up 29% from its June debut. The $35.06 per share close Friday is down about 17% from the highs it traded at in August. Cramer likes the stock for the growing total addressable market in composites, Azek's capturing market share, expanding gross margins, improving balance sheet and CEO Jesse Singh.