Disney stock just had its best day since March, jumping 14% to a record

Disney shares climbed 14% on Friday to a record, as Wall Street cheered a slew of announcements surrounding Disney+.

Investors have been bullish on Disney's direct-to-consumer service since the Covid-19 pandemic forced millions of people to find their entertainment at home. While its parks and theater businesses have been hurt, Disney is able to reap the rewards of a new streaming platform that's continuing to bring in millions of subscribers.

To satisfy consumer demand as the streaming wars heat up, Disney has been investing in exclusive content.

The stock closed at $175.72 on Friday after having its best session since March. It's now up 21% for the year, topping the S&P 500, which is up 13%.

Disney said on Thursday during its investor day that it will release more than 100 movies and shows in the upcoming years, with 80% of those going directly to Disney+. The company will also allow users to opt-in for more mature content, letting older audiences watch titles like "Atlanta" and "Modern Family."

"While we expected to hear about Disney's accelerated content investment in their DTC businesses, the sheer size and quality of the content tsunami headed to Disney+ was mind-blowing and frightening to any sub-scale company thinking about competing in the scripted entertainment space," MoffettNathanson analysts wrote in a note following the event. They recommend holding the stock but boosted their target by $21 to $160.