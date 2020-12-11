Disney stock hits an all-time high as Disney+ subscriptions surge: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Julia Boorstin breaks down the explosive subscriber growth of Disney+. Also, CNBC.com's Todd Haselton gives us a first look at all $549 worth of Apple's new AirPods Max.

Disney shows off the unstoppable power of its franchises as stock hits an all-time high

Disney's four-hour investor day Thursday was a show of force. Keeping people in front of screens for four hours to watch an investor day is absurd. The event had multiple intermissions! But as Disney rolled out show after show for Disney+ — methodically ticking off Marvel character after Marvel character, Star Wars spinoff after Star Wars spinoff, Pixar movie after Pixar movie (The Verge did you a favor and culled the list of announcements to the most important 52) — I couldn't help but think about how Disney is playing the streaming video game at an entirely different level from its competition. For pretty much every other company in the streaming wars, the goal is to acquire the most popular content to entice paying monthly subscribers. That turns content spending into an arms race as companies including Netflix, AT&T's WarnerMedia, Comcast's NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS and Discovery throw darts at series, producers, actors and ideas in the hopes of generating zeitgeist-y hits.

Here's a first look at Apple's $549 AirPods Max headphones

Apple sent me a pair of its new AirPods Max headphones to check out ahead of their release on Dec. 15. The $549 price tag shocked a lot of people when Apple unveiled them earlier this week. And, yeah, that's a lot of money. But they sure are nice. Apple dominates the Bluetooth headphone business, with more than a 50% share of the market, according to Strategy Analytics. That's thanks to the huge success of the original AirPods and AirPods Pro. With the AirPods Max, Apple built a luxury pair of headphones that borrows some of the features from the AirPods Pro but with larger speakers and more premium materials like steel and aluminum and better sound.

Lululemon earnings, sales top estimates on strong demand for workout gear