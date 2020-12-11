While IPOs for Airbnb and DoorDash skyrocketed this week, don't buy hype, experts say

The Airbnb logo is displayed on the Nasdaq digital billboard in Times Square in New York on December 10, 2020.

Even amid a pandemic, many popular companies have gone public, giving investors an opportunity to purchase their stock.

But getting in early might not be the best strategy.

Two major initial public offerings, or IPOs, hit the market this week with strong performances in their first day of trading. On Wednesday, DoorDash closed 85% higher in its trading debut, and Airbnb jumped 112% during its first day as a public company Thursday.

IPOs have been on a tear this year in the market's epic recovery rally from the coronavirus-fueled rout in March. So far this year, 203 IPOs have raised $74.9 billion, according to Renaissance Capital, which advises investors on IPOs.

And many have performed well. The Renaissance U.S. IPO Index is up more than 113% year to date through Thursday's close.

Even though IPOs have had a solid year, investors should still proceed with caution, according to financial experts. The stock market has been choppy in recent months, and not every newly public company continues to climb after a strong debut.

"People should be cautious about IPOs because they tend to be overpriced by the time it is available to the public," said certified financial planner and CPA Anjali Jariwala, founder of Fit Advisors. "Just like any investment, you should practice prudence and not get carried away by the media frenzy."