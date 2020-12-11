Jeff Ubben bets on underperforming for-profit education stock

Jeffrey Ubben Source: BusinessWire

Activist Jeff Ubben thinks the market is mistakenly underappreciating Strategic Education because it is a for-profit education company. His firm, Inclusive Capital, has a more than 5% stake in Strategic Education. Since early June, the stock is down more than 40%, while the S&P 500 has rallied more than 12%. For-profit education companies have gotten a bad reputation in recent years, but Ubben thinks Strategic Education can provide strong returns by leveraging its technology capabilities. Additionally, the company has undertaken initiatives aimed at reducing the cost of post-secondary education.

Company: Strategic Education Inc. (STRA)

Business: Strategic Education is a for-profit education services company that provides post-secondary education and other academic programs, through its subsidiaries, Strayer University, New York Code and Design Academy (NYCDA) and Capella Education Company. As of Dec. 31, 2019, the University offered 53 degree programs with 128 graduate and undergraduate specializations in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, nursing, public administration and criminal justice at 77 physical campuses located in the mid-Atlantic and southern regions of the United States, and online. The University also offers an executive Master of Business Administration online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. NYCDA provides non-degree courses in Web and application software development, primarily at its campus in New York City. Capella provides postsecondary education and job-skills programs. Stock Market Value: $2.3B ($94.78 per share)

Activist: Inclusive Capital

Percentage Ownership: 5.65% Average Cost: $114.88 Activist Commentary: Inclusive Capital Partners was formed in 2020 by ValueAct founder Jeff Ubben to leverage capitalism and governance in pursuit of a healthy planet and the health of its inhabitants. The firm seeks long-term shareholder value through active partnership with companies whose core businesses contribute solutions to this pursuit. Inclusive is a returns-driven fund with a focus on environmental and social investing. Their primary focus is on environmental and social value creation, which leads to shareholder value creation. Inclusive is a $1.5 billion fund that has 10 – 12 companies in its portfolio. It is the successor to the ValueAct Spring Fund, which was launched in January 2018 and merged into Inclusive in 2020. Inclusive is building a huge network and has accessed experts in industries such as energy, electrification, water, agriculture, food production, particulates, education and human rights. Just like ValueAct's constructive, patient investment style, Inclusive will seek to earn the trust of managers, board members and institutional investors. Ubben serves as the portfolio manager and Eva Zlotnicka serves as Vice President. Zlotnicka has a pre-existing relationship with ValueAct through their interactions with Morgan Stanley, where she served as a vice president and U.S. lead for the Global Sustainability Research Team. At Morgan Stanley, she worked to help address and raise awareness of environmental and social issues both inside and outside of corporations.

What's happening

Inclusive has reported a 5.65% position in Strategic Education for investment purposes.

Behind the dcenes

Inclusive (through its predecessor, ValueAct Spring Fund) first announced its position in the company on April 27, 2018, when Ubben expressed his belief that the company will thrive due to its technology capabilities. The ValueAct Spring fund has since been merged into Inclusive, but many of the core investment tenets that Ubben developed at ValueAct are central to Inclusive, such as using activism for change and investing in companies that are misunderstood or misperceived by investors. Strategic Education is a for-profit education services company that conducts its operations primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Strayer University and Capella University. For-profit schools have historically had a bad reputation for charging a lot of money, getting students to incur a lot of debt freely given out by the government in order to receive either a bad degree or no degree. The Obama administration cracked down on for-profit schools by implementing a number of rules and regulations to hold these institutions accountable, putting much of the industry out of business. Now, with a new Democratic administration coming into office, these types of stocks are taking a hit again. Since June 8, the stock has declined by nearly 49%, compared to a gain of 12% for the S&P 500 over the same period.