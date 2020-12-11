Mark Cuban: Instead of funding government assistance programs, 'write those checks' to Americans in need

In order to help Americans affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, self-made billionaire Mark Cuban thinks that the government should send checks directly to Americans in need rather than providing additional funding to financial assistance programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP.

It's a controversial opinion that Cuban — who has also been vocal in advocating for additional stimulus payments to all Americans — first shared on Twitter.

"I think government programs designed to meet specific issues are less efficient" than direct payments would be, Cuban tells CNBC Make It when asked to clarify his point of view. "My preference is and has been that we take those funds and others across the spectrum of approved programs and write those checks to the eligible population."

Cuban believes that direct payments "give people better control of their circumstances and have a multiplier effect to the economy." He contends that "we historically have not respected the ability of those in need to choose for themselves. We have made the government the arbiter of what they need."

According to Cuban, "the same amount of money [spent on funding assistance programs] should be given to eligible recipients, along with the stimulus amount, paid monthly."

Many disagree with Cuban, however. According to economist and University of Maryland professor Melissa Kearney, solely sending direct payments and eliminating assistance programs would be harmful.

Without programs that provide housing, health care and food, there would be a risk that "much less assistance [would] be provided to those in need," Kearney says.

In 2019, these government "safety net programs" were supported by about 8%, or $361 billion, of the federal budget, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. This does not include health insurance or Social Security benefits, but does account for SNAP benefits, Supplemental Security Income and other assistance programs.

SNAP in particular is the largest food assistance program for low-income Americans, according to the USDA. The average monthly benefit per household member was $129 in 2019. Between February and May, the number of Americans receiving SNAP benefits grew by 17%, about three times faster than in any of the previous three months, according to The New York Times. As of July, about 43 million Americans received SNAP benefits.